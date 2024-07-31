Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Cryoport stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $445.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

