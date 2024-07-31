Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl Sells 5,000 Shares

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.5 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

