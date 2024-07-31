Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.42.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.7 %

CWK opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.