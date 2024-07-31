Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,993.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,000 shares of company stock worth $293,560. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.