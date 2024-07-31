Cynthia B. Powell Sells 6,688 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Truist Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

