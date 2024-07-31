Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,050,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.4 days.
Deliveroo Price Performance
DROOF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.94.
About Deliveroo
