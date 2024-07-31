Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 2,050,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 560.4 days.

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $1.94.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

