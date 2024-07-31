Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.45 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.76%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.