DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,314,000 after acquiring an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $251,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

