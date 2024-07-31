Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a report released on Sunday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.
TFI International Stock Up 1.4 %
TFII stock opened at $153.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200-day moving average of $144.03. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.60%.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
