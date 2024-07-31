Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $444.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $444.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

CASY has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $387.54 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 768,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,592,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 113.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,936,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

