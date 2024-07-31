DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,615,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 3,263,613 shares.The stock last traded at $66.84 and had previously closed at $64.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DexCom from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

DexCom Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total transaction of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,483 shares of company stock worth $401,450 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5,791.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,574,000 after acquiring an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,929,000 after acquiring an additional 310,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 323,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

