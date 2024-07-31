DHI Group (DHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect DHI Group to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect DHI Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DHX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.22.

DHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

