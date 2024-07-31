Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.59) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($45.67) to GBX 3,640 ($46.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.02) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,028 ($38.95).

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,418 ($31.10) on Monday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.14). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,753.36. The firm has a market cap of £53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,679.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($33.96) per share, for a total transaction of £8,289.60 ($10,663.24). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 612 shares of company stock worth $1,671,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

