Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,100 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 157,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 155.99% and a negative net margin of 89.17%. The company had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

Further Reading

