Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 429,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,401,449 shares.The stock last traded at $117.06 and had previously closed at $119.24.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

