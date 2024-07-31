DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $288,274,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after acquiring an additional 161,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,826,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 14.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,656,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,662,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,560. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU

DocuSign Trading Down 0.6 %

DocuSign stock opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.