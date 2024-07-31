Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Dollar General by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.2 %

Dollar General stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.