Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $30.91

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $30.19. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.19, with a volume of 4,537 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.35% and a net margin of 66.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,819.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,096.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,130 shares of company stock worth $541,435. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,347,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.6% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 53,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

