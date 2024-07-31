Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,778,000 after acquiring an additional 140,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,433,000 after acquiring an additional 414,481 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,891,000 after acquiring an additional 157,614 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $175,275,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Trading Down 1.1 %

Dover stock opened at $184.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.40. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

