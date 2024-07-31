Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.89

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.89 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 11546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.4069 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

