Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Barclays

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $82.89.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.4069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after buying an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

