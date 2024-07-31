DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.430-3.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.67.

DTM opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

