Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.49

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $64.49, with a volume of 410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Ducommun Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The company has a market cap of $937.66 million, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

