Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

EGBN stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, Director A. Leslie Ludwig purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,465.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $58,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.