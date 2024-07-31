EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $198.00 Price Target at Barclays

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $175.00 to $198.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EGP opened at $187.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.54. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,296,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 8.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

