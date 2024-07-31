Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.67.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.