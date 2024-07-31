Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMN. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.