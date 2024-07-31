Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $287.22 on Wednesday. Eaton has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETN

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.