Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00). 2,147,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 917% from the average session volume of 211,086,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Echo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The company has a market cap of £747,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

About Echo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.