ECN Capital (ECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.
ECN Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
TSE ECN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12.
ECN Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
