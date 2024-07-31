ECN Capital (ECN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect ECN Capital to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

ECN Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

TSE ECN opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.12.

ECN Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ECN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ECN Capital news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

