Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $272.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $251.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.44.

Ecolab Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.66 and a 200 day moving average of $226.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

