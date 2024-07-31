Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.27.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Stock Down 0.8 %

EC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $15,652,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 334,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 193,150 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,291,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,537,000 after buying an additional 105,172 shares during the period.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.