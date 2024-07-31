Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXRGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NXR

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million during the quarter.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.