Edwards Lifesciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 7,530 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average volume of 4,631 call options.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,278.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $2,487,999.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,168,879. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

