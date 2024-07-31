Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ekso Bionics in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ekso Bionics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 68.41% and a negative return on equity of 88.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.