Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,600,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after acquiring an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,514 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,625,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,823,000 after acquiring an additional 622,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

View Our Latest Report on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.