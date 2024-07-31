Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $187.08

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $187.08, but opened at $182.11. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $181.75, with a volume of 2,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.55.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 32.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

