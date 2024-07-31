Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $5.72 Per Share

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Electronic Arts in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $5.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.63. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $150.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

