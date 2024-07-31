Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $152.00 at Roth Mkm

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the game software company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

EA stock opened at $149.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $150.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average is $135.71.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after acquiring an additional 833,492 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $469,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

