Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.33.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:EFN opened at C$26.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a market cap of C$10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$18.50 and a 52-week high of C$26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$353.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$817,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 32,700 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$817,500.00. Also, Senior Officer William Sutherland purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,550 shares of company stock valued at $132,034 and sold 68,974 shares valued at $1,716,749. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

