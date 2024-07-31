Elizabeth Parmer Sells 750 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $24,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28.

NYSE:FOR opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2,409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 304,468 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

