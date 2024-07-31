Elizabeth Parmer Sells 750 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Stock

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $24,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,575.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Elizabeth Parmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of Forestar Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28.
NYSE:FOR opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.77.
FOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
