Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.41

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Employers Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Employers

Employers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 983.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

