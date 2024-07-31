Employers (NYSE:EIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.41

Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.41 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 1184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.
Employers Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18.
In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,133.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
