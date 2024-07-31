Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 884,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.4 %

ENIC stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Chile has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2093 dividend. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

