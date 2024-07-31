Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Enerflex worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Enerflex by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,186,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Enerflex by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Enerflex by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,300 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Enerflex by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 20,393,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454,383 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Stock Up 1.5 %

EFXT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enerflex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $688.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -7.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital raised shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

