Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor Sells 4,079 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $59,675.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Further Reading

