Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider William Yeung Sells 2,012 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 2,012 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $29,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,807.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $244,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ERII shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.