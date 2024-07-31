Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 2,353 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. Equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.