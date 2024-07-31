EnerSys (ENS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EnerSys to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ENS opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.53. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

