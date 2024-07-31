Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $15.63. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 727 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLT. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

