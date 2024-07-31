EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.
EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream
About EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EnLink Midstream
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.