EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years. EnLink Midstream has a payout ratio of 69.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnLink Midstream to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

